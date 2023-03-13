ERF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Enerplus Corp (TSX: ERF.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.07, changing hands as low as $20.10 per share. Enerplus Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERF's low point in its 52 week range is $14.48 per share, with $25.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.58.

