Erez Urges Whitestone Shareholders To Elect Its Two Nominees To Board - Quick Facts

April 09, 2024 — 07:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Erez Asset Management, a shareholder of Whitestone REIT (WSR), mailed a proxy statement soliciting the votes of Whitestone's shareholders for the election of two candidates to the Board of Trustees of Whitestone. Erez requested that shareholders vote for Catherine Clark and Bruce Schanzer and withhold from David Taylor and Nandita Berry.

"Please help us elect two new trustees who have the experience, expertise, and independence to help Whitestone's management team make better decisions, develop a strategy to narrow the trading discount of the company's stock, and drive long-term value of shareholders and all stakeholders," Erez said.

Erez Asset Management, LLC is an investment management firm focused on undervalued small market cap REITs. It was founded by Bruce Schanzer, former CEO of Cedar Realty Trust, a shopping center REIT.

