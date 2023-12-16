eRex (TYO:9517) Price Target Decreased by 16.13% to 795.60

The average one-year price target for eRex (TYO:9517) has been revised to 795.60 / share. This is an decrease of 16.13% from the prior estimate of 948.60 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 707.00 to a high of 903.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.47% from the latest reported closing price of 583.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in eRex. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9517 is 0.01%, a decrease of 63.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 2,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 462K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 270K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 185K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 164K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 130K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9517 by 37.55% over the last quarter.

