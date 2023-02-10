Erdtmann Rainer M Cuts Stake in Biomea Fusion (BMEA)

Fintel reports that Erdtmann Rainer M has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.71MM shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.99MM shares and 17.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 45.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.46% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biomea Fusion is $24.28. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 145.46% from its latest reported closing price of $9.89.

The projected annual revenue for Biomea Fusion is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomea Fusion. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 34.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMEA is 0.12%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.86% to 15,732K shares. The put/call ratio of BMEA is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 3,171K shares representing 10.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,831K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,852K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,105K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 799K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 731K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing a decrease of 48.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 51.23% over the last quarter.

Biomea Fusion Background Information

Biomea Fusion, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuseS on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion serves customers in the United States.

