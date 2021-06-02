Erdogan's call for rate cuts leaves Turkey more vulnerable -ratings agencies

Updates with other ratings agency comments

ISTANBUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's latest call for interest rate cuts exacerbates the country's already large external vulnerabilities and could send more investors fleeing due to policy risks, Capital Intelligence Ratings said on Wednesday.

"I consider policy risk as high given several reversals in monetary policy over the past years and the central bank's low autonomy," Yesenn El-Radhi, senior sovereign analyst at the small ratings agency, said in an email.

"President Erdogan's insistence on interest rate cuts also raises Turkey's already large external vulnerabilities. A sharp loosening of monetary policy would lead to a further deterioration in international investor sentiment," he said.

The lira sank to new all-time lows after Erdogan, in televised comments late on Tuesday, urged the central bank's new governor to cut interest rates in the next two months.

"The words from Erdogan have dealt damage – reinforcing in investor minds once more the central bank's incapacity to deter political interference," said Dennis Shen, lead analyst for Turkey at Scope Ratings.

"This in (the) end will result in an outcome that even were the central bank to come up with the very best of possible economic excuses from a communications angle for lowering interest rates in the coming period, markets might nevertheless not trust such a rate reduction."

Turkey's central bank chief told investors on Wednesday that concerns over premature policy easing should be ignored and that inflation should trend down toward the end of the third quarter or in the fourth quarter, according to two people on the call.

