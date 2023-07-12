Erdogan to put Sweden's NATO ratification to Turkish parliament in autumn

By Orhan Coskun and Ece Toksabay

ANKARA, July 12 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he will forward the ratification of Sweden's NATO bid to parliament when it reopens in the autumn, adding that he expects Stockholm to take some steps against terrorism in return for the approval.

Ankara has held out on the ratification for months, accusing Sweden of doing too little against people Turkey sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Turkey's parliament closes at the end of the week and will reconvene in October.

"When it reopens, I believe our parliament speaker will bring this forward among international agreements. The primary place of approval is the parliament, then it will come to me for approval," Erdogan said.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, abandoning policies of military non-alignment that had lasted through the decades of the Cold War.

NATIONALIST ALLIES

Separately, a senior official told Reuters on Wednesday that Erdogan's government will hold talks with its nationalist parliamentary ally on ratifying Sweden's accession, after the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) appeared to take a negative view on the issue.

MHP leader Devlet Bahceli said on Tuesday that Sweden had failed to distance itself from terrorism, but added that Erdogan would make the final call about Sweden's membership bid.

Erdogan's AK Party relies on the MHP for a parliamentary majority, which is required to push through the ratification. Other parties in parliament have not said whether they would support the move.

"There will be contacts with the MHP either by the president or by high levels of the government," the official said.

"Bahceli's comments are not fully compatible with the steps that have been taken so far. The behind-the-scenes developments and the reasoning for the decision that was taken will be relayed to Bahceli and other MHP executives," the person said.

Ankara also expects the lifting of some "implicit" economic restrictions, including embargoes and restrictions of arms trade, by Sweden as well as other EU and NATO countries, the official said.

A statement issued by Turkey and Sweden on Monday said Sweden had reiterated that it would not provide support to the Kurdish groups and would actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey's EU accession process.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU and the United States.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Ece Toksabay and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Alex Richardson, Angus MacSwan and Rosalba O'Brien)

