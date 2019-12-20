Erdogan says Turkey will retaliate against possible U.S. sanctions

ANKARA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Friday that Ankara would retaliate against potential U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian defence systems and a natural gas pipeline.

U.S. Congress has moved to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of S-400 defence systems from Russia and related to Russia's TurkStream pipeline, which will carry Russian gas to Turkey.

Asked about the various sanctions against Ankara, Erdogan repeated that the S-400 deal was already completed.

"Now they are saying, 'we will impose sanctions against this' regarding TurkStream," he was quoted as saying. "This is a breach of our rights in the fullest sense. We will of course have our own sanctions against all of these."

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

