News & Insights

Erdogan says Turkey, Greece trying to develop cooperation on nuclear energy -media

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

December 08, 2023 — 04:59 am EST

Written by Tuvan Gumrukcu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Friday that Turkey wanted to develop cooperation with Greece on nuclear energy after meetings in Athens on Thursday, adding he hoped his visit would open a new page in ties between the NATO allies.

Speaking to reporters on his flight back from Athens, where he met Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as the neighbours work to reboot ties, Erdogan said Turkey could "provide opportunity" for Greece at a nuclear power plant it aims to build in the Sinop province, according to Turkish media.

He also said that a fair sharing of resources in the eastern Mediterranean, a region that has long been a source of tensions, was possible between the allies.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.