News & Insights

Erdogan says Turkey, Greece could cooperate on nuclear energy

Credit: REUTERS/GREEK PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

December 08, 2023 — 06:17 am EST

Written by Tuvan Gumrukcu for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, details, background

ANKARA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Turkey wants to develop cooperation with Greece on nuclear energy, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Friday after meetings in Athens, adding he hoped his visit would help improve ties between the NATO allies, but historic rivals.

Turkey and Greece agreed during a landmark visit by Erdogan on Thursday to establish a roadmap designed to usher in a new era of closer relations.

Speaking to reporters on his flight back from Greece, where he met Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and several ministers, Erdogan said the meetings were held in a "very positive" atmosphere.

He said Mitsotakis was "warm" to the idea.

Ankara and Athens have long been at loggerheads over issues including where their continental shelves start and end, energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean, flights over the Aegean Sea, and the ethnically partitioned island of Cyprus.

Asked about resolving outstanding maritime disputes with Greece, Erdogan said Turkey's stance on protecting its rights in the region had not changed, but that a fair sharing of energy resources was possible.

"A comprehensive and fair sharing in the eastern Mediterranean is possible. So long as we build the basis to make this happen, form correct roadmaps, and don't give provocations an opportunity," he said, adding a regional conference of littoral states that Ankara is proposing would be a "correct step" in forming this basis.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Daren Butler and Mark Potter)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.