Erdogan says Russia, Turkey will move swiftly on Putin's plan to carry Russian gas

Contributor
Ece Toksabay Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO

ANKARA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has ordered the energy ministry to work on building a gas hub in Turkey following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue, NTV and other news channels reported on Friday.

Erdogan said both countries would immediately start work on Putin's proposal to transport Russian gas to Europe and that there would be "no waiting", the news outlets reported.

Putin touted Turkey on Thursday as the best route for redirecting gas supplies to the European Union after Nord Stream pipeline leaks.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Gareth Jones)

