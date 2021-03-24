Erdogan says market volatility does not reflect Turkey's economic reality

Adds Erdogan quotes

ANKARA, March 24 (Reuters) - Recent volatility in financial markets does not reflect the Turkish economy's realities and international investors should maintain their confidence in Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Turks who keep foreign currencies and gold at home should invest them in financial instruments, bringing them into the economy and production, he said in a speech at a congress of his ruling AK Party.

"The market volatility in recent days does not reflect the economy's foundations, dynamics, potential and its future," the president said.

The lira has tumbled in value, stocks have slid and bond yields jumped after Erdogan's surprise weekend move to replace the central bank governor with a critic of tight monetary policy. The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened beyond 8.0 against the dollar on Wednesday, bringing losses since Friday to around 10%.

"We have proved that we are resistant to all kinds of shocks with our fiscal discipline and commitment to the free market economy," Erdogan said.

He added that the economy would improve on the basis of investment, production, employment and exports.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun and Dominic Evans)

