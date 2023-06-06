News & Insights

Erdogan says latest inflation data strengthens Turkey's hand to tackle high cost of living

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

June 06, 2023 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu and Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

ANKARA, June 6 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara is determined to resolve the high cost of living problems, adding that the latest data strengthens the government's hand in the fight against inflation.

Speaking after the first cabinet meeting after being elected to his third term last month, Erdogan cited annual inflation dropping below 40% in May and said the government will lower it to single digits.

Turkey's inflation was stoked by a currency crisis in late-2021, sparked Erdogan's unorthodox policies. The appointment of Mehmet Simsek, who is highly regarded by financial markets, as the finance minister was seen as setting the stage for a return to orthodoxy.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Huseyin Hayatsever; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.