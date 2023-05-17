News & Insights

Erdogan says Black Sea grain deal extended for two months

Credit: REUTERS/MEHMET CALISKAN

May 17, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, May 17 (Reuters) - The Ukraine Black Sea grain deal has been extended for two more months, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, one day before Russia could have quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports.

Erdogan's comments, made in a speech to officials of his ruling AK Party, came after the last ship left a Ukrainian port under the deal, which allows for the safe export via the Black Sea of Ukrainian grain and was due to expire on Thursday.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Gareth Jones)

