Erdogan says BBVA offer to buy Garanti shows confidence in Turkish economy

The offer by Spanish lender BBVA to buy the rest of Turkey's Garanti Bank shows the confidence in Turkey's economy, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan was speaking in a news conference alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"The statements made by the Spanish bank BBVA are a concrete sign of the trust in Turkey," Erdogan said.

BBVA offered on Monday to buy the rest of Garanti for up to 2.25 billion euros ($2.6 billion), taking advantage of a slide in the lira and raising fears in Turkey that foreigners might snap up assets at bargain prices.

