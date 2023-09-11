Erdogan says $550 mln financing secured for Turkish petrochemical plant

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said a Washington-based financial institution had secured $550 million in financing for a petrochemical plant in Ceyhan on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, Turkish media reported on Monday.

It cited Erdogan as telling reporters on his plane returning from the G20 summit in India that he had previously discussed joint steps in the petrochemical sector with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Istanbul.

Turkish conglomerate Ronesans said in July its investment with Algeria's Sonatrach in a polypropylene facility in Ceyhan had been revised up to $1.7 billion with around $1 billion to be financed by loans.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

