Erdogan could revisit strained ties with Syria after Turkish election

Credit: REUTERS/G20 MEDIA CENTER

November 17, 2022 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Ece Toksabay and Yesim Dikmen for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said he could revisit relations with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad following the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June next year.

When asked about a possible meeting with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said, there was no eternal resentment or quarrelling in politics, according to a readout of comments he made during his flight back from Bali.

