Erdogan calls on Turks to invest, hire and produce

ANKARA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called on Turks to support his new low-rates economic plan with investments, employment and production, adding his government was determined to post growth through a current account surplus.

Erdogan was speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament after the lira TRYTOM=D3 rebounded from record lows this week following his announcement of measures to prevent more dollarization amid a currency crisis. He said the stabilisation of the exchange rates would benefit everyone.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

