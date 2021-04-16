Erdogan adviser says central bank unlikely to cut Turkish rates early

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, April 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is unlikely to cut interest rates "early" and will set policy based on inflation data, even after it dropped a pledge this week to tighten if needed, President Tayyip Erdogan's chief economic adviser told Reuters on Friday.

A month ago, Erdogan abruptly fired the bank's hawkish and well-respected governor, Naci Agbal, sparking a market selloff as investors girded for quick rate cuts and said the move reflected political influence over policy.

But in the interview, adviser Cemil Ertem said the possibility of a rate increase is not ruled out under the new governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, who has in the past criticised Agbal's tight stance.

"I do not think the central bank or the governor knows when they will cut the policy rate, since they will act according to the data," Ertem said."I think it is early to make a comment on rate cuts."

The view from the presidential palace comes a day after the bank held its key rate at 19%, as expected, and promised to keep it above inflation, which has risen above 16% and has been in double digits for most of the last four years.

In a statement that briefly weakened the lira on Thursday, the bank ditched a pledge made last month under Agbal to raise rates if necessary and to "decisively" maintain a tight policy "for an extended period" to address inflation.

"There is no point in saying it will make additional tightening in every single statement," Ertem told Reuters, adding the bank will "do what is necessary" if for example there is a serious supply shock that hits prices.

"I do not see an indication of an early rate cut from the central bank's statement," he said.

RAPID LEADERSHIP CHANGE

Erdogan has long called for lower rates and fired the last three bank chiefs in less than two years, including Agbal on March 20, which sent the lira down as much as 15% before it recovered a third of the losses.

Analysts say the rapid leadership changes tarnish the bank's credibility, given Erdogan outsized influence. A Reuters poll found rate cuts are expected around mid-year, earlier than expected under Agbal.

The central bank cited risks to the inflation outlook as it held rates steady on Thursday. Ertem said this confirmed it "will act in the period ahead in line with inflation expectations and how it materializes."

Ratings agencies say premature easing could again hammer the lira and raise risks of a balance-of-payments crisis given Turkey's depleted FX reserves and its $160 billion in short-term foreign debt.

Citing sources, Reuters reported Erdogan ousted Agbal in part because he was uncomfortable with the bank's investigation into some $128 billion in FX sales undertaken during his son-in-law Berat Albayrak's stint as finance minister.

Kavcioglu was quoted in state-owned media on Friday as saying that none of the bank's assets were lost in the FX sales, which he said were conducted within market conditions and did not favour any bank or firm.

(Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler; editing by Jonathan Spicer, Larry King)

