Erdene Resources Reports Bayan Khundii Mine Progress

Erdene Resource Development Corp. has reported significant progress in the construction of the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in Mongolia, with the project reaching 45% completion by the end of September 2024. The company anticipates completing the process plant and infrastructure by early 2025, aiming for first gold production in mid-2025.

