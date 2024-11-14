Erdene Resources Reports Bayan Khundii Mine Progress

Erdene Resources (TSE:ERD) has released an update.
Erdene Resource Development Corp. has reported significant progress in the construction of the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in Mongolia, with the project reaching 45% completion by the end of September 2024. The company anticipates completing the process plant and infrastructure by early 2025, aiming for first gold production in mid-2025.
For further insights into TSE:ERD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.