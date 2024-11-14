News & Insights

Erdene Resources Reports Bayan Khundii Mine Progress

Erdene Resources (TSE:ERD) has released an update.

Erdene Resource Development Corp. has reported significant progress in the construction of the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in Mongolia, with the project reaching 45% completion by the end of September 2024. The company anticipates completing the process plant and infrastructure by early 2025, aiming for first gold production in mid-2025.

