Ercros SA Faces Losses Amid Market Volatility

Ercros SA has reported an adjusted EBITDA of 23 million euros and an 8 million euro loss for the first nine months of 2024, amid weak European demand and market volatility. Despite these challenges, the company retains a strong financial position with 110 million euros in liquidity and is actively pursuing digitalization and decarbonization plans. Additionally, takeover bids from Bondalti Ibérica and Esseco Industrial are in progress, with industry experts predicting a rebound in demand by 2025.

