ERCOT issues power conservation appeal for Texas on July 11

July 10 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Sunday asked citizens and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity on July 11 due to extremely hot weather driving record power demand across the state.

The call for conservation is limited to the hours of 2-8 p.m., the Texas power grid operator said, adding, total forecasted demand is 79,671 megawatts MW.

ERCOT also issued a watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2-8 p.m., while no system-wide outages were expected, it said.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.