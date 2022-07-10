US Markets

ERCOT issues power conservation appeal for Texas on July 11

Contributor
Eileen Soreng Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHELBY TAUBER

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Sunday asked citizens and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity on July 11 due to extremely hot weather driving record power demand across the state.

July 10 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Sunday asked citizens and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity on July 11 due to extremely hot weather driving record power demand across the state.

The call for conservation is limited to the hours of 2-8 p.m., the Texas power grid operator said, adding, total forecasted demand is 79,671 megawatts MW.

ERCOT also issued a watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2-8 p.m., while no system-wide outages were expected, it said.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular