News & Insights

Erbil airport operations suspended after booby-trapped drone shot down, state agency says

December 25, 2023 — 12:59 pm EST

Written by Ahmed Tolba for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Operations at Erbil Airport have been suspended after a booby-trapped drone was shot down near the airport, the state news agency reported on Monday.

The incident has caused some injuries, and interrupted the schedule of the civilian flights, Iraqi military spokesman Yahya Rasool said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Muhammad.AlGebaly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.