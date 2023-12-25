Erbil airport operations suspended after booby-trapped drone shot down, state agency says

CAIRO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Operations at Erbil Airport have been suspended after a booby-trapped drone was shot down near the airport, the state news agency reported on Monday.

The incident has caused some injuries, and interrupted the schedule of the civilian flights, Iraqi military spokesman Yahya Rasool said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly; editing by Barbara Lewis)

