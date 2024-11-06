Erayak Power Solution Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Erayak Power Solution Group Incorporation Class A (RAYA) has released an update.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, as its Class A ordinary shares maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or higher for ten consecutive business days. This achievement marks a positive step for the company, ensuring its continued listing on the Nasdaq exchange.

For further insights into RAYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.