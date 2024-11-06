Erayak Power Solution Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Erayak Power Solution Group Incorporation Class A (RAYA) has released an update.
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, as its Class A ordinary shares maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or higher for ten consecutive business days. This achievement marks a positive step for the company, ensuring its continued listing on the Nasdaq exchange.
For further insights into RAYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Phillip Securities Analyst Lifts Meta Price Target on Solid AI Potential
- Insider Trade: Carvana CFO Accumulates Shares Worth $37.7M
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/7/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.