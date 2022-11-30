Markets
Erasca To Work With Pierre Fabre To Explore ERAS-007 In Combination With Encorafenib, Cetuximab

November 30, 2022 — 08:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pierre Fabre for the BRAF inhibitor encorafenib (BRAFTOVI) within key international territories. The agreement will support a clinical proof-of-concept trial evaluating ERAS-007, in combination with encorafenib and the anti-EGFR antibody cetuximab for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer.

Erasca will sponsor the trial, and Pierre Fabre will supply encorafenib in the Pierre Fabre territories which include Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan and South Korea.

