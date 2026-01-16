Erasca Stock Surges 42% in a Week: Here's What You Should Know

Shares of Erasca ERAS soared 41.5% in a week. The massive gain was observed after the company announced encouraging early clinical data from the phase I study of its investigational candidate, ERAS-0015, being developed for patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors.

Additionally, Erasca also announced updates from a separate early-stage study of another oncology candidate, ERAS-4001, along with its 2026-2027 milestones.

Erasca’s ERAS-0015 Study Initial Data in Detail

Per Erasca, ERAS-0015 is an oral, highly potent pan-RAS molecular glue that targets RAS signaling and has the potential to deliver a best-in-class therapeutic profile. The company reported that dose escalation in the ongoing phase I AURORAS-1 study of the candidate is progressing faster than originally anticipated, reflecting the significant unmet medical need in RAS-driven cancers as well as strong enthusiasm from investigators and patients. Enrollment momentum has supported rapid advancement through multiple dose levels.

Encouraging early efficacy signals have been observed across multiple tumor types and RAS mutations. At a low dose of 8 mg once daily, two confirmed partial responses and one unconfirmed partial response have been reported, with additional ongoing unconfirmed responses seen at higher dose levels.

ERAS-0015 has also demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile to date. No dose-limiting toxicities have been observed, and adverse events have been predominantly low grade across all evaluated dose levels, supporting continued dose escalation and expansion.

Pharmacokinetic data indicate a well-behaved, linear profile across all tested doses, with no evidence of an exposure plateau as of the data cutoff date of Jan. 7, 2026. This supports predictable dosing and provides flexibility for future monotherapy and combination strategies.

Looking ahead, initial phase I ERAS-0015 monotherapy data in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors are expected in the first half of 2026. Erasca plans to initiate monotherapy expansion cohorts and combination dose-escalation cohorts in the AURORAS-1 study in late 2026, with expansion and combination data anticipated in 2027.

Update on Erasca’s Other Pipeline Candidate

Apart from ERAS-0015, Erasca’s clinical-stage pipeline comprises another candidate currently undergoing phase I development for patients with KRAS-mutant solid tumors. Per the company, ERAS-4001 is an oral, highly potent and highly selective pan-KRAS inhibitor with the potential to deliver both first-in-class and best-in-class performance.

In the same press release, Erasca reported that dose escalation in the ongoing phase I BOREALIS-1 study of ERAS-4001 for KRAS-mutant solid tumors is progressing as planned, supporting the program’s development timeline.

Initial phase I ERAS-4001 monotherapy data in patients with KRAS-mutant solid tumors are expected in the second half of 2026, covering safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and early efficacy. The company also plans to initiate monotherapy expansion cohorts and combination dose-escalation cohorts in the BOREALIS-1 study in 2027.

