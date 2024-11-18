News & Insights

Stocks

Erasca initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

November 18, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies initiated coverage of Erasca (ERAS) with a Buy rating and $6 price target. The firm sees appeal in the company’s valuation, citing the company’s early but potentially best-in-class pan-RAS and pan-KRAS-targeted programs. The analyst sees a “massive market opportunity and de-risked mechanism of action, based on data from Revolution Medicines’ (RVMD) RMC-6236. Erasca’s preclinical data look promising and are on-par or better than RMC-6236, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ERAS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ERAS
RVMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.