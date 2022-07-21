Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) closed at $7.77, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 47.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 7.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Erasca, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.34, up 71.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Erasca, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. Erasca, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

