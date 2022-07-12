Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) closed the most recent trading day at $6.27, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 26.05% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Erasca, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.34, up 71.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Erasca, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Erasca, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ERAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

