ERASCA Earnings Results: $ERAS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ERASCA ($ERAS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

ERASCA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of ERASCA stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ERASCA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ERAS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

