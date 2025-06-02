Erasca Announces Clearance Of IND Application By FDA For ERAS-4001

(RTTNews) - Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) announced clearance of an investigational new drug application by the FDA for ERAS-4001, a potential first-in-class and best-in-class pan-KRAS inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with KRAS-mutant solid tumors. The BOREALIS-1 Phase 1 trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of ERAS-4001 in patients with KRASm solid tumors.

"Our RAS-targeting franchise continues to meaningfully advance, and now with clearance of our IND for ERAS-4001, we are excited to advance both ERAS-4001 and ERAS-0015 into the clinic ahead of our guidance," said Jonathan Lim, Erascas chairman, CEO, and co-founder.

