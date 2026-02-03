ERAMET (XTRA:ER7) Price Target Increased by 11.45% to 61.41

The average one-year price target for ERAMET (XTRA:ER7) has been revised to 61,41 € / share. This is an increase of 11.45% from the prior estimate of 55,11 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45,38 € to a high of 80,20 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.34% from the latest reported closing price of 68,50 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in ERAMET. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 29.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ER7 is 0.21%, an increase of 22.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.77% to 1,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 247K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 31.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ER7 by 22.23% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 243K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ER7 by 14.37% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 218K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ER7 by 0.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ER7 by 13.19% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 82K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ER7 by 5.54% over the last quarter.

