Eramet sees high metal prices sustaining earnings this year

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Eramet ERMT.PA said on Wednesday that high metal prices supported a surge in its core earnings last year and should ensure similar profits at the French mining group in 2022.

Eramet's full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), reached 1.051 billion euros ($1.19 billion), more than double a restated figure of 516 million euros for 2020.

The group had targetted 2021 EBITDA of close to 1 billion euros.

Net profit reached 298 million euros after a 426 million euro loss from discontinued operations. That included a 340 million euro charge for Aubert & Duval that Eramet had flagged on Tuesday when announcing a preliminary agreement to sell the unit.

The company said a surge in metal prices, supported by a demand rebound following the initial impact of the pandemic, and increased mining output boosted Eramet's earnings and offset higher shipping and energy costs as well as production difficulties in New Caledonia, where it produces nickel. MET/L

For this year, the group expects full-year EBITDA of around 1.2 billion euros, it said.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

