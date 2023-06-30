News & Insights

Eramet says Glencore interested in lithium financing deal

June 30, 2023 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Eramet ERMT.PA said on Friday that commodities group Glencore GLEN.L was among parties to have expressed interest in helping finance Eramet's lithium production in Argentina.

Eramet is studying a scheme involving prepayment and joint marketing of lithium to be produced from next year under its Centenario project, the company said in a statement in relation to an earlier Bloomberg story.

