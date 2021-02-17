Eramet may sell Sandouville plant, Erasteel unit in restructuring

Add detail

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Eramet ERMT.PA is considering divesting its Sandouville nickel plant and Erasteel alloys unit as part of a review of activities particularly affected by the pandemic, the French mining group's CEO said on Wednesday.

The Sandouville processing facility in northern France suffered from the loss of higher-margin markets during the pandemic while Erasteel has been hit by a downturn in the automotive sector, CEO and chairwoman Christel Bories said.

"Regarding Sandouville and Erasteel, in parallel to their turnaround, we are studying different strategic options and a potential exit from the group's portfolio," she said during a results presentation.

Erasteel is part of Eramet's high-performance alloys division alongside the aviation-focused Aubert & Duval unit that Eramet is also considering selling.

Bories confirmed on Tuesday that discussions over the sale of Aubert & Duval were continuing, declining to comment further on talks.

Sources said in December that Airbus AIR.PA, Safran SAF.PA and aerospace-focused fund Ace Aero Partenaires had submitted a non-binding offer for A&D.

Sandouville recorded a loss in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 31 million euros ($37 million) in 2020 while Erasteel posted an EBITDA loss of 32 million euros, Eramet said.

Eramet shares were up more than 13% on Wednesday, after the group said in its annual results statement on Tuesday that core earnings were expected to rebound this year.

