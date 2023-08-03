Eramet (EPA:ERA) Price Target Decreased by 7.80% to 128.52

The average one-year price target for Eramet (EPA:ERA) has been revised to 128.52 / share. This is an decrease of 7.80% from the prior estimate of 139.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 93.93 to a high of 201.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.15% from the latest reported closing price of 79.75 / share.

Eramet Maintains 4.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eramet. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERA is 0.22%, an increase of 15.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 1,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 164K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERA by 7.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 124K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERA by 3.20% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 105K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 46.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERA by 33.11% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 76K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 73K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERA by 10.50% over the last quarter.

