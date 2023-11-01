Eramet (EPA:ERA) Price Target Decreased by 5.46% to 117.64

The average one-year price target for Eramet (EPA:ERA) has been revised to 117.64 / share. This is an decrease of 5.46% from the prior estimate of 124.44 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 84.84 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.88% from the latest reported closing price of 65.40 / share.

Eramet Maintains 5.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.35%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eramet. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERA is 0.18%, a decrease of 17.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 1,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 127K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERA by 16.16% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 123K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing a decrease of 33.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERA by 31.33% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 108K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERA by 21.82% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 84K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERA by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 76K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

