Eramet bets on lithium boom and big mines in investment push

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Eramet ERMT.PA will proceed with a plan to add more capacity in Argentina for battery mineral lithium and attempt to double nickel mine output in Indonesia, in an investment push it sees withstanding a faltering global economy.

The French mining group forecast on Monday capital expenditure of about 1.9 billion euros ($2.03 billion) over 2024-2026, an acceleration in annual investment from 550 million euros expected this year.

"These investments are being made in areas with very high growth," Christel Bories, Eramet's chair and CEO, told Reuters. "Lithium is not tied to world economic growth, it's tied to the development of batteries and the energy transition."

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.