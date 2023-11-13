News & Insights

Eramet bets on lithium boom and big mines in investment push

November 13, 2023 — 02:01 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Eramet ERMT.PA will proceed with a plan to add more capacity in Argentina for battery mineral lithium and attempt to double nickel mine output in Indonesia, in an investment push it sees withstanding a faltering global economy.

The French mining group forecast on Monday capital expenditure of about 1.9 billion euros ($2.03 billion) over 2024-2026, an acceleration in annual investment from 550 million euros expected this year.

"These investments are being made in areas with very high growth," Christel Bories, Eramet's chair and CEO, told Reuters. "Lithium is not tied to world economic growth, it's tied to the development of batteries and the energy transition."

