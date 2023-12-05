News & Insights

World Markets
EDF

Eramet and ES launch new lithium test in geothermal venture

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

December 05, 2023 — 08:01 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Eramet ERMT.PA and Electricite de Strasbourg (ES) EDSP.PA have launched another test phase for lithium extraction from geothermal waters in eastern France as they look to develop production of the battery mineral later this decade, they said on Tuesday.

After obtaining lithium during exploration in recent years, the partners will run the pilot for at least six months at ES's Rittershoffen power plant near Germany to see if Eramet's direct extraction technology for lithium works consistently in local geothermal conditions, the companies said in a statement.

Eramet and ES see potential to produce 10,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate annually - enough to supply around 250,000 electric vehicle batteries - by the end of the decade. They are due to take a final investment decision by the end of 2026.

Eramet developed its lithium extraction process for the Centenario deposit in Argentina, where it plans to start producing lithium in the second quarter of next year in a joint venture with Chinese steel group Tsingshan.

Geothermal waters in the Rhine Valley along the French-German border have attracted investments both for renewable energy and potential lithium resources, as Europe tries to secure access to battery minerals.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Milla Nissi)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.