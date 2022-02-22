PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mining group Eramet said on Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell alloys maker Aubert & Duval (A&D) to an Airbus AIR.PA, Safran SAF.PA and Tikehau Ace Capital consortium, as it pursues a focus on mining activities.

The planned deal, which the parties expect to complete before the end of the year, is based on an enterprise value of 95 million euros ($107.34 million), Eramet said in a statement.

