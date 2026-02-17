EQX to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX is slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results after the closing bell on Feb. 18.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 86.6%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 72.7% in the last reported quarter. EQX is likely to have benefited from higher gold prices and strong production in the fourth quarter.



EQX’s shares have surged 125.7% over the past year compared with the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s increase of 140%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Watch for EQX Stock

Higher gold prices are expected to have boosted EQX’s profitability and driven cash flow generation in the fourth quarter. Gold prices racked up strong gains in 2025 as worries over the global trade war boosted safe-haven demand. Prices hit new highs driven by a surge in safe-haven demand amid the intense trade tussle, geopolitical tensions, a weak dollar and increased purchases by central banks. Prices of the yellow metal closed nearly 13% higher in the fourth quarter and surged roughly 65% in 2025.



Strong gold production is also expected to have supported the company’s performance in the December quarter. EQX, last month, reported record production for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025. It delivered a record of gold production of 922,827 ounces for 2025, reflecting the strength of its expanded portfolio.



For the fourth quarter, gold production was a record 247,024 ounces. This includes 72,091 ounces from Greenstone and 23,207 ounces from Valentine. Operational improvements contributed to the strong production at Greenstone. EQX saw improved mining and milling rates at the mine in the December quarter. Also, commercial production at Valentine was ahead of schedule on Nov. 18, 2025, with ramp-up progressing well during the fourth quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Equinox Gold Corp. price-eps-surprise | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote

What Our Model Unveils for EQX Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Equinox Gold this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for EQX is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 23 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: EQX currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Basic Materials Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



B2Gold Corp. BTG, scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 18, has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for BTG’s earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 20 cents.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, slated to release earnings on Feb. 18, has an Earnings ESP of +3.73%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC's earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 55 cents. KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Newmont Corporation NEM, scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 19, has an Earnings ESP of +10.76% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus mark for NEM’s fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.81.

