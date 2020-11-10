EQX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Equinox Gold Corp (Symbol: EQX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.08, changing hands as low as $10.01 per share. Equinox Gold Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQX's low point in its 52 week range is $4.63 per share, with $13.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.