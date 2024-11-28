Eqva ASA Announces Leadership Changes and Growth Plans

Havyard Group ASA (DE:1H2) has released an update.

Eqva ASA held an extraordinary general meeting where several key leadership changes were announced, including the appointment of Ellen Merete Hanetho as Chair of the Board. The company, which is focused on contributing to the green transition in various industries, aims to drive growth through strategic development and mergers and acquisitions.

