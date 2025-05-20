Equus Total Return, Inc. Announces Intent to Regain Compliance with NYSE Listing Standards Following Price Deficiency Notice

Equus Total Return, Inc. is addressing NYSE compliance after a stock price deficiency, with no immediate listing impact.

Equus Total Return, Inc. announced on May 20, 2025, that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange indicating it is not in compliance with the minimum average closing price requirement of $1.00 for its common stock over a 30-day trading period. This notification is a deficiency notice rather than a delisting action and does not currently affect the trading or listing status of its shares. Equus plans to inform the NYSE by May 25, 2025, of its intention to rectify this issue, potentially through actions such as a reverse stock split, which will be proposed at its upcoming annual meeting. The company has a six-month period to regain compliance and continues to operate normally while striving to meet the NYSE's standards.

Potential Positives

Equus has confirmed that the notification from the NYSE is a notice of deficiency, not a delisting, allowing the company’s stock to remain listed and traded without immediate impact.

The company has a defined plan to regain compliance with NYSE listing standards within the six-month period, indicating proactive management and commitment to resolving the issue.

Equus can consider options like a reverse stock split, showing flexibility in addressing the stock price deficiency and potential for strategic financial maneuvering.

The notice is not expected to affect the company’s ongoing business operations or its SEC reporting requirements, suggesting stability in business continuity during this period.

Potential Negatives

Notification of non-compliance with NYSE listing standards due to stock price falling below $1.00, indicating financial instability.

The need to consider a reverse stock split as a remedy could signal to investors that the stock is struggling to maintain its value.

Failure to regain compliance within the six-month cure period could lead to delisting from the NYSE, impacting investor confidence and market perception.

FAQ

What is the recent NYSE notice about Equus Total Return, Inc.?

Equus received a notice from the NYSE for not meeting the minimum average closing price of $1.00 for its Common Stock.

Will Equus be delisted from the NYSE?

No, the notice is a deficiency notification and does not currently affect the listing or trading of Equus Common Stock.

What steps is Equus planning to take to regain compliance?

The Company intends to notify the NYSE by May 25, 2025, of its plan to cure the stock price deficiency.

Can Equus regain compliance with NYSE rules?

Yes, Equus can regain compliance if its stock price exceeds $1.00 for any calendar month within the six-month cure period.

Will the NYSE notice impact Equus's business operations?

No, the notice is not expected to affect the ongoing business operations or reporting obligations to the SEC.

$EQS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $EQS stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS)



(“Equus” or the “Company”) announced today that it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on May 15, 2025, that it is not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the average closing price of the Company’s Common Stock (“Common Stock”) was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, which is the minimum average closing price required to maintain continued listing on the NYSE. The notice is a notice of deficiency, not delisting, and does not currently affect the listing or trading of the Company’s Common Stock on the NYSE.





The Company plans to notify the NYSE by May 25, 2025 that it intends to cure the average closing stock price deficiency and to return to compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards. The Company can regain compliance at any time within the six-month period following receipt of the NYSE's notice if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, the Company has (i) a closing share price of at least $1.00 and (ii) an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month.





The Company intends to consider available alternatives to cure the stock price noncompliance including, but not limited to, a reverse stock split, authorization for which has been proposed in connection with the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of stockholders scheduled for June 26, 2025. Under the NYSE’s rules, if the Company determines that it will cure the stock price deficiency by taking an action that will require stockholder approval at its next annual meeting of stockholders, the price condition will be deemed cured if the price promptly exceeds $1.00 per share, and the price remains above that level for at least the following 30 trading days.





The Company’s Common Stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this period, subject to the Company’s ongoing compliance with the NYSE's other continued listing standards. Furthermore, the notice is not anticipated to impact the ongoing business operations of the Company or its reporting requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







About Equus











The Company is a business development company that trades as a closed-end fund on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EQS". Additional information on the Company may be obtained from the Company’s website at



www.equuscap.com



This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the performance of the Company, including our ability to achieve our expected financial and business objectives, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.









Contact:





Equus Total Return, Inc.





1-888-323-4533



