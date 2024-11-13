Equus Mining Updates on Director’s Interest Changes

Equus Mining Ltd. (AU:EQE) has released an update.

Equus Mining Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its director, John Braham, with 333,333 unlisted options expiring unexercised. This adjustment leaves Braham with 1,138,953 ordinary shares and 666,666 unlisted options directly held. Such updates are crucial for investors monitoring the company’s leadership stakes and potential market impacts.

