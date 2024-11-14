Equus Mining Postpones AGM for Shareholder Review

Equus Mining Ltd. (AU:EQE) has released an update.

Equus Mining Limited announced the adjournment of its Annual General Meeting, initially held on November 15, 2024, to January 30, 2025, allowing shareholders more time to review the upcoming annual report. The meeting successfully passed a resolution to adjourn and Resolution 2 via a poll, while Resolution 1 regarding the Remuneration Report will be addressed in the re-convened meeting. This development gives stakeholders a clearer timeline for reviewing the company’s financial and operational performance.

