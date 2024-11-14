News & Insights

Stocks

Equus Mining Postpones AGM for Shareholder Review

November 14, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Equus Mining Ltd. (AU:EQE) has released an update.

Equus Mining Limited announced the adjournment of its Annual General Meeting, initially held on November 15, 2024, to January 30, 2025, allowing shareholders more time to review the upcoming annual report. The meeting successfully passed a resolution to adjourn and Resolution 2 via a poll, while Resolution 1 regarding the Remuneration Report will be addressed in the re-convened meeting. This development gives stakeholders a clearer timeline for reviewing the company’s financial and operational performance.

For further insights into AU:EQE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.