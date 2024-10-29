Equus Mining Boosts Cash Reserves with Settlement

Equus Mining Ltd. (AU:EQE) has released an update.

Equus Mining Limited has secured a final settlement payment of A$750,000 from Andean Silver Limited, bolstering its cash reserves as it actively seeks new investment opportunities. The company’s focus during the September quarter was on reviewing potential investments, with no exploration expenditures reported. As of September 30, 2024, Equus reported a cash position of $4,000.

