Equity Symposium Will Cover Valuations and More

The Equity Symposium on March 13 is shaping up to give investors critical insights into the equity space. This free event will provide CE credits. VettaFi is fresh off the smashing success of Exchange and continuing to provide the insights investors need to navigate today’s complicated environment.

Know Your Valuations

One noteworthy session in the coming symposium is "Valuations Matter. Know What You Own." Accordingly, this session will unpack why advisors should look beyond market-cap-weighted indexes. The focus will be on the fundamentals of valuations in equities. The expert panel will also explore small- and midcap stocks and discuss the advantages those bring to the table.

VettaFi's Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth noted, “Advisors are increasingly looking to diversify away from mega-cap growth in client portfolios. However, a purely passive approach that does not focus on fundamentals may not be the best way. We're bringing in experts to help us understand other alternatives."

The Symposium Advantage

Symposiums have a number of benefits for advisors. They gather experts in one place for a hefty chunk of focused information and insight. Rather than having to seek out learning opportunities on multiple days and times, advisors essentially have a one-stop shop to earn free CE credits and level-up their market knowledge.

The Equity Symposium will give investors a broad look at the primary component of both core and satellite exposures. As always, VettaFi is assembling experts from leading asset management firms. They will help advisors navigate this critical portion of any portfolio. Accordingly, attendees will walk away from the symposium with actionable strategies and ideas.

