Equity Story Partners with Baker Young for Wealth Services

December 01, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Equity Story Group Ltd. (AU:EQS) has released an update.

Equity Story Group Ltd has announced a new licensing agreement with Baker Young Limited, aiming to expand its wealth service offerings through enhanced broking services and an individually managed portfolio solution. The collaboration is set to leverage Baker Young’s extensive experience in the Australian stock market, promising improved client service and operational efficiency. The move is expected to provide more tailored investment options for sophisticated and wholesale investors, with a transition for retail clients planned for early 2025.

For further insights into AU:EQS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

