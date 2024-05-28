Equity Story Group Offloads Subsidiary Asset

Equity Story Group Ltd. (AU:EQS) has released an update.

Equity Story Group Ltd has announced the sale of its non-core subsidiary, Bluetree Equity Pty Ltd, known as ‘A Rich Life’, to Blueberry and Walker Family Pty Ltd, for $80,000. This decisive move by the board is aimed at aligning with the company’s future direction, with the divestment expected to have no significant impact on the group’s earnings. The agreement also frees the company from paying Claude Walker any further remuneration or the pending $100,000 purchase agreement cash.

