Equity Story Group Ltd Boosts Capital and Eyes Expansion

December 01, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Equity Story Group Ltd. (AU:EQS) has released an update.

Equity Story Group Ltd has successfully raised $708,000 through the issuance of over 7 million ordinary shares at $0.026 each, aimed at enhancing its working capital. The company is actively exploring expansion opportunities to fuel growth, staying true to its objectives since its IPO. Equity Story continues to offer valuable stock market advice and financial services through various subscription packages.

